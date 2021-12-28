Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,370 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

