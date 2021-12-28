Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 23,390 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $380,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $26,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

