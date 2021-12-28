Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 41,710 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $679,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

