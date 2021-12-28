Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $3.57 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $364.62. 116,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

