Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,837,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,315. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.