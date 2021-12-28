Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

