Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 12,166 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. 35,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

