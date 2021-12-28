Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.96. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

