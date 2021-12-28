Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,927. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

