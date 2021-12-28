Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,350 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in NIO by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after purchasing an additional 675,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.