Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

