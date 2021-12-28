Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 474 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.