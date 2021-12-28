Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

