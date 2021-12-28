Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 482,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 842.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 399,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $185,848. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

