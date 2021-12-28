Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,812 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 5.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 452.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

