Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.