Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

