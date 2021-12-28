Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.20% of Stem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

In other Stem news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,281 shares of company stock worth $7,598,624 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.