Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,760,107 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760,107 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPMP opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

