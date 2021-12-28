Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 25,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

NOVA opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

