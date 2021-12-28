Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $299.48 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230,635 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 4.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $299,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.