Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 1.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.86% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $107,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.