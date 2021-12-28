Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 187,925 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

