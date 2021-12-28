Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 392706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

