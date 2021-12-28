TIAA Kaspick LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TIAA Kaspick LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,554. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.