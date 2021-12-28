The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 8,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.35. York Water has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in York Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in York Water by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of York Water by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

