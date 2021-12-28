The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 49.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

