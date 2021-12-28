The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 315,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,416,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.84. 133,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

