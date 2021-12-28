The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $5.88 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.88 or 0.00012314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $5.40 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00135275 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00556820 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

