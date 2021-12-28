The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.