The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,024. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

