The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.15. 27,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,744. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.50 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

