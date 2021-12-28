The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 28th

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of The Glimpse Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $97,559 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

