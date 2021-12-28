The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

