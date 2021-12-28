The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $108,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,428 shares of company stock worth $98,083,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,845. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

