Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 259 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WSFS opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.