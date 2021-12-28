Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,437 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

