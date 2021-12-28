Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.66 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.