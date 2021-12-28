Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

