Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.57 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.