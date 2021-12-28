Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

