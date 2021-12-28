Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Tenneco worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

