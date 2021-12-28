Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

