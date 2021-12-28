Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

TGLS stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

