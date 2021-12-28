TCG BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.