TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

