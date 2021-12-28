Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.94

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.94 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 24,563 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.80. The stock has a market cap of £38.54 million and a PE ratio of -43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

