Sycomore Asset Management Invests $190,000 in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.