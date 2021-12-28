Sycomore Asset Management Invests $190,000 in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

