Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sunoco by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sunoco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

