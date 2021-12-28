Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 861 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

